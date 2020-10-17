UrduPoint.com
Vocational Training Institutes Help Decrease Unemployment: MPA

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 17th October 2020 | 07:25 PM

Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) PML (N) Nishat Ahmed Khan Daha said that vocational training institutes (VTI) help decrease unemployment by offering technical education to youngsters

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) :Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) PML (N) Nishat Ahmed Khan Daha said that vocational training institutes (VTI) help decrease unemployment by offering technical education to youngsters.

During his visit of VTI here on Saturday, Nishat Ahmed Khan Daha said that the institutes offering technical education to youngsters which were essential for everybody.

He said that importance of such institutes can not be denied by keeping in view the future of our youth.

The MPA also planted a sapling at the institute and urged students and teachers to plant maximum saplings in order to give pollution free Pakistan to our next generation.

Principle VTI Adeel Ahmed Ghauri and other senior officers were also present on the occasion.

