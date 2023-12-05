Volunteers role in selfless service of humanity lauded

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) The National Commission for Human Development organized a seminar to mark International Volunteers Day 2023 at University of Sargodha here on Tuesday.

The seminar was organized in collaboration with the Department of Communication & Media Studies of UoS, National Commission for Human Rights, the Associated Press of Pakistan, and Police Tahfuzz Markaz.

The event aimed to highlight the pivotal role of volunteers and recognize their remarkable efforts in society's development.

The event witnessed the participation of esteemed guests including Ch. Saeed Ullah Gondal, Deputy Inspector General of Prison Police ( D.I.G prisons), Sargodha Region, Mahar Omar Draz Jhawari, Deputy Director of National Commission for Human Development, Station Incharge APP Makhdoom Shah Latif, Executive Council Member Women Chamber of Commerce Sargodha Shazia Mumtaz Bangash, Chairman Go Life Mukhtar Ahmed Mirza, eye specialist Dr. Kanwar Usman Saeed and Chairperson Department of Communication and Media Studies Prof. Dr. Hassan Raza syed.

The seminar featured an informative session where distinguished speakers acknowledged the value of volunteerism in fostering positive change and shaping a better world.

Addressing the seminar, Deputy Inspector General of Prisons Chaudhry Saeedullah Gondal said that in this era of chaos, it is very important to promote the spirit of serving humanity, but those who have the power to serve humanity selflessly and fulfill the needs of others are very rare in society.

Ch. Saeed Ullah Gondal said, ‘’We aim to showcase the practical examples of volunteering so that students can be empowered on how to make positive changes in society.

"

According to the statistics of the United Nations, Pakistan has joined the list of 50 countries that have the most volunteers in the world, he added.

On this occasion, Deputy Director National Commission for Human Development Mahr Umar Draz Jhawari said that volunteers are the asset to society who consider it their Primary duty to play their role in the development and progress of society without any compensation, greed or desire, because their services are filled with the passion of patriotism and humanity.

He further said that the youth should also play their role in the development and progress of the country.

Station Manager APP Sargodha Mukhdoom Shah Latif said that volunteers provide selfless services in all spheres of human life, but their mission could not be completed until we fully support them.

He highlighted the crucial need to develop a culture of selfless service within the community and praised the tireless dedication of volunteers to serving humanity’s need without expecting anything in return for the welfare of society.

Renowned eye specialist and volunteer Dr. Kanwar Usman Saeed said that 70 percent of the credit for voluntary services goes not to any institution, but to those individuals in society who quietly provide services individually.

These handful of people try their best to spread the spirit of volunteerism in society, he added.

At the end of the seminar, certificates were awarded to students and guest speakers who provided voluntary services.