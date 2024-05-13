T20I third match: Pakistan to face Ireland at Dublin tomorrow

(@Abdulla99267510)

The match will start at 7:00 pm Pakistan Standard Time, and on the other hand, the series is leveled 1-1.

DUBLIN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 13rd, 2024) The third and last T-20 between Pakistan and Ireland will be played at Dublin tomorrow.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan defeated Ireland in the second T-20 of three -match series by seven wickets at Dublin tonight.

Batting first, Ireland put up a competitive total of 193 runs for the loss of seven wickets within the allotted twenty overs.

Lorcan Tucker led the charge with a commendable 51 runs, supported by Harry Tector who contributed 32 runs. Pakistan's bowling attack showcased their prowess with Shaheen Shah Afridi claiming three wickets, Abbas Afridi securing two, and Mohammad Amir and Naseem Shah each grabbing one wicket.

Mohammad Rizwan delivered a stellar performance, remaining unbeaten with an impressive score of 75 runs, while Fakhar Zaman provided valuable support with a notable contribution of 78 runs.

Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman's 140-run partnership is Pakistan’s highest for the 3rd wicket partnership in T20 Internationals, breaking the record of 105 between Rizwan and Haider Ali.

Mohammad Rizwan was declared player of the match.

The third and final T-20 international between the two teams will be played on Tuesday.