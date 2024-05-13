LCCI, DG Environment discuss ways and means to solve environmental issues

Director General of Environment Protection Department Imran Hamid on Monday held a detailed meeting with Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) President Kashif Anwar here at LCCI to discuss the issues related to environment and their solution

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Director General of Environment Protection Department Imran Hamid on Monday held a detailed meeting with Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) President Kashif Anwar here at LCCI to discuss the issues related to environment and their solution.

LCCI Senior Vice President Zafar Mahmood Chaudhary and Vice President Adnan Khalid Butt were also present.

LCCI President Kashif Anwar said that there are strong working relations between the two organizations and assured that the Lahore Chamber would support the government endeavors for environment protection.

About raids on some industries and closure, the LCCI President said that stakeholders must be consulted while making laws and no action must be taken without taking the respective Chambers of Commerce on board to save the industry from financial loss.

Kashif Anwar said that Pakistan is among the countries most affected by environmental changes and legislation is being enacted in this regard, but it is also important to protect the stakes of the business community. He said that the High Court had directed to install required technologies such as effluent treatment plants, emission control devices and catalytic converters but time and awareness must be provided to the industry for implementation.

The DG Environment said that the purpose of visiting the Lahore Chamber was trust building and ensure friendly atmosphere. There is a working gap between the environment department and the business community which can be overcome with the help of the Lahore Chamber, he added.

He said that the involvement of the Chamber of Commerce is included in the business part of the Environmental Protection Department. Engagement from the chamber is mandatory before any law is enacted, he added.

On the smog problem, he suggested that smoke-emitting factories should install a CCTV camera above the burner and give its access to the environment department. The inspector will not visit that factory. He said that earlier the pattern of governance was how many inspections and how many fines were made. "Now we want targeted inspections only and want to come up with a targeted regime. We should only be given access to one camera. If the factory is not emitting black smoke, no Environment Department official will enter the factory," he explained.

LCCI President Kashif Anwar said that during the smog issue, the Environment Protection Department had extended special support. He said that the contribution of the industry to creating smog is very small and the major contributors are vehicles, crop burning after harvesting, burning garbage collected around the roads and unsuitable materials for heating like old tires and plastic etc. He said that Lahore Chamber is not in favor of any kind of banned fuel and working to ensure environment protection through various seminars.

DG Environment Imran Hamid said that they wanted to use human resources in the best way. Earlier inspection procedure was manual which has been digitized from 1st April and ecowatch.app application is also developed.

He said that if the Environment Department representative inspects the factory then businessmen must ask him to show entry on ecowatch.app

The LCCI President said that due to a high rate of markup, the cost of acquiring technologies is also high, so the government must introduce a long-term loan scheme for the industry with the help of the State Bank of Pakistan and PSIC at a rate of 2 or 3 percent. He added that due to the ban on single-use plastic, disposable food containers, spoons, plastic cups, glasses, etc., which are considered safe packaging worldwide, have been banned.

The real problem is the lack of proper waste management and recycling facilities for plastics. This ban must be lifted as it will affect the supply chain of many industries and cause loss of investment.

Kashif Anwar said that environmental e-mapping of industrial units is being started in Punjab and in this regard Urban Unit teams will visit the industrial units and collect environmental data from them. He said that before these visits, awareness sessions must be started in collaboration with LCCI and other chambers so that industrialists can be trained in this regard.

The LCCI President suggested that universities, PCSIR, PITAC and other government departments should be taken on board for emission control technologies so that affordable technology is available to all industries. In this regard, industry, academia, environment department and other government departments need to come on the same page. He said that environmental organizations should suggest to the government that tax exemptions should be given to industrial units following environmental laws so that other industrial organizations also ensure implementation.

The DG told the LCCI President that coordination with the Chamber of Commerce is necessary in e-mapping guidelines. He said that the Punjab Chief Minister has directed that an industry which is following environmental laws should be recognized and it will be given the CM Green Award on June 5 Environment Day. Apart from this, national awards will also be given to those who do good work. He said that climate councils have been formed in different schools, eco-internships in universities have been started and are establishing a YouTube channel.

He said that for the first time, the environment department has also issued notices to the contractors of the Communication and Works Department and issued guidelines that penalty should be deducted from the bill of the contractor who violates the rules. Apart from this, action is being taken against government vehicles emitting smoke.

He asked the LCCI President to play his role in getting the amount of fines issued to the industry so that strict measures can be avoided. He said that emission control system is very important. Due to the efforts of the Lahore Chamber, many systems have been installed. He said that the High Court has issued directions on waste water treatment and catalytic converter and the chambers have been asked to work on it. He urged the LCCI to nominate its focal person in this regard so that the final details of compliant catalytic converter can be worked out.

On soft loan, the DG said that the Environment Endowment Fund is coming and after the funding program of the World Bank ending this year, facilities will be provided to the people through this fund.

The DG said that waste management a serious issue. A shopping bag that is less than 75 microns is a cause of environmental problems. It is light weight and wind carried away in drains and it does not decompose. He clarified that single-use plastic is not being completely banned, but regulations are being brought in it, i.e. shopping bags should not be made less than 75 microns, and for this, the University of Engineering and Technology has also prepared details. He said that Assistant Director of Environmental Protection Department will visit LCCI twice a month and suggest solutions to people's problems.

Kashif Anwar said that the Lahore Chamber is providing smart services and facilities of many departments under one roof to its members under one window. He said that the environment protection department should also set up its help desk and appoint a focal person.