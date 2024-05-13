Open Menu

NA Constitutes Special Committee On Gender Mainstreaming

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 13, 2024 | 07:04 PM

NA constitutes Special Committee on Gender Mainstreaming

The National Assembly on Monday passed a motion to constitute the Special Committee on Gender Mainstreaming including members from both the Houses of the Parliament

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) The National Assembly on Monday passed a motion to constitute the Special Committee on Gender Mainstreaming including members from both the Houses of the Parliament.

Minister for Housing and Works Riaz Hussain Pirzada moved the motion under rule 244 (B) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business in the National Assembly 2007.

The House passed the motion to constitute the special committee which would make recommendations to the National Assembly on matters pertaining to women empowerment.

Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said that the House would make best legislation through consensus to empower the women.

"We should not only further empower the women through laws but also to support them," he added.

Ayaz Sadiq paid tribute to the women who struggled for their rights.

The National Assembly Secretariat will extend its secretarial and administrative support to the committee.

The Minister for Housing and Works also laid the Cannabis Control and Regulatory Authority Ordinance in the House. A resolution was also adopted to extend the same ordinance for further 120 days with effect from June 14, 2024.

APP/sra-muk

Related Topics

Resolution National Assembly Business Parliament Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Same June Women From Best Housing

Recent Stories

Hot, dry weather forecast for Sindh

Hot, dry weather forecast for Sindh

10 minutes ago
 Crackdown on price gouging: ICT admin arrest 20, s ..

Crackdown on price gouging: ICT admin arrest 20, seals unscrupulous shops

10 minutes ago
 NA Speaker announces six-member panel of chairpers ..

NA Speaker announces six-member panel of chairpersons

10 minutes ago
 Osaka and Rublev fall at Rome Open as climate prot ..

Osaka and Rublev fall at Rome Open as climate protesters invade courts

10 minutes ago
 President for promoting business, trade ties with ..

President for promoting business, trade ties with Bosnia & Herzegovina

10 minutes ago
 T20I third match: Pakistan to face Ireland at Dubl ..

T20I third match: Pakistan to face Ireland at Dublin tomorrow

20 minutes ago
Saudi Public Security warns against fake Hajj adve ..

Saudi Public Security warns against fake Hajj advertisements, clarifies official ..

17 minutes ago
 Sindh considers to form 'Dolphin Force' to combat ..

Sindh considers to form 'Dolphin Force' to combat street crimes

13 minutes ago
 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture Major ..

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture Major (Retd) Sajjad Barkwal chairs r ..

13 minutes ago
 Shutdown ends with AJK Govt accepting demands of p ..

Shutdown ends with AJK Govt accepting demands of protestors

13 minutes ago
 LCCI, DG Environment discuss ways and means to sol ..

LCCI, DG Environment discuss ways and means to solve environmental issues

14 minutes ago
 DPM Dar invites Chinese Gezhouba Group to expand o ..

DPM Dar invites Chinese Gezhouba Group to expand operation under CPEC Phase-II

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan