NA constitutes Special Committee on Gender Mainstreaming

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) The National Assembly on Monday passed a motion to constitute the Special Committee on Gender Mainstreaming including members from both the Houses of the Parliament.

Minister for Housing and Works Riaz Hussain Pirzada moved the motion under rule 244 (B) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business in the National Assembly 2007.

The House passed the motion to constitute the special committee which would make recommendations to the National Assembly on matters pertaining to women empowerment.

Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said that the House would make best legislation through consensus to empower the women.

"We should not only further empower the women through laws but also to support them," he added.

Ayaz Sadiq paid tribute to the women who struggled for their rights.

The National Assembly Secretariat will extend its secretarial and administrative support to the committee.

The Minister for Housing and Works also laid the Cannabis Control and Regulatory Authority Ordinance in the House. A resolution was also adopted to extend the same ordinance for further 120 days with effect from June 14, 2024.

