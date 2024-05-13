Open Menu

NA Speaker Announces Six-member Panel Of Chairpersons

Muhammad Irfan Published May 13, 2024 | 07:04 PM

The Speaker National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, on Monday announced a six-member panel of chairpersons for conducting the proceedings of the House in the absence of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker

The Speaker, in pursuance of sub-rule one of Rule 13 of Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business in the National Assembly, announced that, Syed Naveed Qamar, Tahir Iqbal, Romina Khurshid Alam, Syeda Shehla Raza, Shahida Begum and Sher Ali Arbab would conduct the proceedings of Lower House of the Parliament in the absence of Speaker and Deputy Speaker.

