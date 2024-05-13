Crackdown On Price Gouging: ICT Admin Arrest 20, Seals Unscrupulous Shops
Sumaira FH Published May 13, 2024 | 07:04 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration on Monday launched a series of inspections targeting price gouging and regulatory violations, in a decisive move aimed at ensuring fair prices and consumer protection in the Federal Capital.
According to the Spokesman of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration, the Assistant Commissioners were taking a firm stand against unfair pricing practices that burden consumers and undermine the integrity of the market.
On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, Assistant Commissioner Shalimar, conducted rigorous inspections at F-10 area. These inspections have led to swift action, with nine individuals apprehended and the closure of two naan/tandoor shops for flouting the government rates.
Meanwhile, the Assistant Commissioner Industrial Area, conducted inspections and vendors found guilty of overcharging and failing to comply with pricing regulations faced the consequences, as authorities cracked down on unethical practices.
Similarly, Assistant Commissioner Pothohar paid a surprise visit to I-10 Markaz. During inspections, five tandoor owners were apprehended for selling roti and naan at exorbitant prices, demonstrating the authorities' commitment to upholding fairness and accountability in commercial transactions.
Additionally, Assistant Commissioner Pothohar also visited the Sabzi Mandi, six individuals were arrested for overcharging, sending a clear message that such practices will not be tolerated.
As the crackdown continues, ICT admin was determined to root out any instances of exploitation and uphold the principles of fairness and equity in Islamabad markets.
