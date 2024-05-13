Actions taken against child, forced labor reviewed in meeting

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) The District Vigilance Committee for the Prevention of Forced Labor and Human Trafficking met in the Committee Room of the Deputy Commissioner Office under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Muhammad Sarwar. The Additional Deputy Commissioner of Revenue said in the meeting that the rights of the labor class should be protected.

He said that human trafficking laws should be implemented and special attention should be paid to the rehabilitation of the victims. Deputy Director of Social Welfare Ishtiaq Ahmed, Assistant Director Labor Welfare Syed Adil Ali, and relevant officers from the Social Security Department, EOBI Department, Police, Environment, Agriculture and other departments also participated in the meeting.

Assistant Director of Labor informed in the briefing that 20 FIRs were registered in the last month regarding child labor. Moreover, action is also being taken to implement the minimum wage law. He said 343 inspections were conducted during this period under the Minimum Wage Act. A total fine of Rs 45,500 was imposed for the violation. Other relevant officers informed the meeting about the performance of their respective departments.