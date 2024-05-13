President For Promoting Business, Trade Ties With Bosnia & Herzegovina
Umer Jamshaid Published May 13, 2024 | 07:04 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Monday underlined the need to promote business and trade ties with Bosnia and Herzegovina by opening banks, trading in local currencies, and promoting barter trade between the two countries.
The president expressed these views while talking to Ambassador of Bosnia & Herzegovina, Emin Cohodarevic, who called on him, at Aiwan-e-Sadr.
Welcoming the ambassador, the president said that Pakistan’s ties with Bosnia & Herzegovina were based on historic and friendly relations spanning over almost three decades. He added that both countries should continue bilateral engagements and interactions to further explore the avenues of cooperation in the areas of mutual interest.
The ambassador said that his country wanted to deepen ties with Pakistan in the fields of economy, security, and culture.
He highlighted that there was a vast scope for economic cooperation for Pakistani businesses in different industries in Bosnia & Herzegovina, including food, tourism, and textile.
The ambassador expressed his gratitude to the Government and people of Pakistan for their support to Bosnia & Herzegovina during the war in the 1990s.
He also solicited Pakistan’s support for Bosnia and Herzegovina’s draft resolution on Srebrenica in the United Nations General Assembly.
The president said that Pakistan would favourably examine Bosnia’s request, adding that Pakistan stood in solidarity with the victims of the 1995 tragedy in Srebrenica.
The ambassador also extended the invitation to the president to visit Bosnia & Herzegovina to strengthen economic cooperation between the two countries.
