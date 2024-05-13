Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture Major (Retd) Sajjad Barkwal chairs review meeting on ADP, AIP, PSDP schemes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture Major (Retd) Sajjad Barkwal chaired a review meeting regarding the Annual Development Programme (ADP), Accelerated Implementation Programme (AIP), and Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) schemes of the Agriculture Department for the financial year 2024-25.

The ADP draft of the schemes was taken into consideration during the meeting and the provincial minister was given a detailed briefing on the new and ongoing schemes.

Secretary Agriculture Javed Marwat and all the Director Generals (DGs) of the agriculture department were also present.

Provincial Minister Muhammad Sajjad Barakwal informed the meeting that he will hold a meeting with Chief Minister Khyber Pukhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur and after the approval work will start on the schemes.

He further directed that barren lands should be made cultivable so that the crop production of the province can be increased while solarization of tube wells of agricultural land should be ensured; he directed to establish research centers in the merged districts. The number of research centers should be further increased in the southern districts.

He said that suitable land should be selected to increase saffron production and work on Saffron cultivation should be started as soon as possible while practical measures should be taken to increase olive production.