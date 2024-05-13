Open Menu

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister For Agriculture Major (Retd) Sajjad Barkwal Chairs Review Meeting On ADP, AIP, PSDP Schemes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 13, 2024 | 07:01 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture Major (Retd) Sajjad Barkwal chairs review meeting on ADP, AIP, PSDP schemes

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture Major (Retd) Sajjad Barkwal chaired a review meeting regarding the Annual Development Programme (ADP), Accelerated Implementation Programme (AIP), and Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) schemes of the Agriculture Department for the financial year 2024-25

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture Major (Retd) Sajjad Barkwal chaired a review meeting regarding the Annual Development Programme (ADP), Accelerated Implementation Programme (AIP), and Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) schemes of the Agriculture Department for the financial year 2024-25.

The ADP draft of the schemes was taken into consideration during the meeting and the provincial minister was given a detailed briefing on the new and ongoing schemes.

Secretary Agriculture Javed Marwat and all the Director Generals (DGs) of the agriculture department were also present.

Provincial Minister Muhammad Sajjad Barakwal informed the meeting that he will hold a meeting with Chief Minister Khyber Pukhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur and after the approval work will start on the schemes.

He further directed that barren lands should be made cultivable so that the crop production of the province can be increased while solarization of tube wells of agricultural land should be ensured; he directed to establish research centers in the merged districts. The number of research centers should be further increased in the southern districts.

He said that suitable land should be selected to increase saffron production and work on Saffron cultivation should be started as soon as possible while practical measures should be taken to increase olive production.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Agriculture All

Recent Stories

Hot, dry weather forecast for Sindh

Hot, dry weather forecast for Sindh

2 minutes ago
 NA constitutes Special Committee on Gender Mainstr ..

NA constitutes Special Committee on Gender Mainstreaming

2 minutes ago
 Crackdown on price gouging: ICT admin arrest 20, s ..

Crackdown on price gouging: ICT admin arrest 20, seals unscrupulous shops

2 minutes ago
 NA Speaker announces six-member panel of chairpers ..

NA Speaker announces six-member panel of chairpersons

2 minutes ago
 Osaka and Rublev fall at Rome Open as climate prot ..

Osaka and Rublev fall at Rome Open as climate protesters invade courts

2 minutes ago
 President for promoting business, trade ties with ..

President for promoting business, trade ties with Bosnia & Herzegovina

2 minutes ago
T20I third match: Pakistan to face Ireland at Dubl ..

T20I third match: Pakistan to face Ireland at Dublin tomorrow

12 minutes ago
 Saudi Public Security warns against fake Hajj adve ..

Saudi Public Security warns against fake Hajj advertisements, clarifies official ..

9 minutes ago
 Sindh considers to form 'Dolphin Force' to combat ..

Sindh considers to form 'Dolphin Force' to combat street crimes

5 minutes ago
 Shutdown ends with AJK Govt accepting demands of p ..

Shutdown ends with AJK Govt accepting demands of protestors

5 minutes ago
 LCCI, DG Environment discuss ways and means to sol ..

LCCI, DG Environment discuss ways and means to solve environmental issues

6 minutes ago
 DPM Dar invites Chinese Gezhouba Group to expand o ..

DPM Dar invites Chinese Gezhouba Group to expand operation under CPEC Phase-II

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan