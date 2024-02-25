WAF Activists Accelerates Mobilization For Ensuring Participation
Muhammad Irfan Published February 25, 2024 | 11:30 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) A delegation of Women action forum and Regional Coordinator HRCP Ghufrana Arain visited Hari Camp and Sikandar Abad camp and invited farmers,labourers and women residing there to participate in Aurat Azadi March.
On this occasion WAF activist Dr Haseen Musarat interacted with women and apprised them about legislation for ensuring their rights, health and education. Women expressed their views about economic self sufficiency and significance about the transport.
HRCP activist Ghufrana Arain informed about providing transport facility to women for attending Aurat Azadi March.
Renowned writer Najma Panhwar expressed her views on girls education.
Meanwhile women living in camps communicated their problems including unavailability of water, electricity and gas. They also apprised WAF actvisits that despite hard working they could not have equipped their children with education and no permanent basic facility was being provided due to non registration of camps.
APP/nsm
