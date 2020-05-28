UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wafaq Ul Madaris Recommends Resuming Educational Activities In Seminaries From Next Month

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 09:22 PM

Wafaq ul Madaris recommends resuming educational activities in seminaries from next month

Wafaq ul Madaris Al Arabia Pakistan on Thursday recommended to resume educational activities in seminaries from June 12 (Shawwal 20).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :Wafaq ul Madaris Al Arabia Pakistan on Thursday recommended to resume educational activities in seminaries from June 12 (Shawwal 20).

The meeting chaired by Maulana Qazi Abdur Rashid, Nazim, Wafaq ul Madaris, Punjab, in Jamia Islamia, also recommended to start the fresh admissions in seminaries from June 2 (Shawwal 10).

The recommendations would be implemented after the approval of the leadership of Ittehad Tanzeemat-e-Madaris, Wafaq ul Madaris Al Arabia Pakistan and private schools association and the government, said a press release.

Related Topics

Pakistan Punjab Rashid June From Government

Recent Stories

SEWA reports 16.7 percent increase in residential ..

26 minutes ago

India&#039;s lockdown to focus on 13 cities

41 minutes ago

Council of EU Extends Sanctions Against Syria for ..

3 minutes ago

Moscow, Berlin Should Discuss Results of Hacker At ..

3 minutes ago

Haleem leveled corruption charges on Murad Shah

3 minutes ago

Suspect held during search operation

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.