Wafaq ul Madaris recommends resuming educational activities in seminaries from next month

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :Wafaq ul Madaris Al Arabia Pakistan on Thursday recommended to resume educational activities in seminaries from June 12 (Shawwal 20).

The meeting chaired by Maulana Qazi Abdur Rashid, Nazim, Wafaq ul Madaris, Punjab, in Jamia Islamia, also recommended to start the fresh admissions in seminaries from June 2 (Shawwal 10).

The recommendations would be implemented after the approval of the leadership of Ittehad Tanzeemat-e-Madaris, Wafaq ul Madaris Al Arabia Pakistan and private schools association and the government, said a press release.