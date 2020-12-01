Walk held to commemorate HIV/AIDs Day

On the occasion of World HIV/AIDs Day, Hamza Foundation Welfare Hospital organized a walk to create awareness about the disease among masses

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :On the occasion of World HIV/AIDs Day, Hamza Foundation Welfare Hospital organized a walk to create awareness about the disease among masses.

Addressing the participants of the walk, the speakers emphasized for taking of preventive measures from this deadly disease is better than cure. They said that, they considered HIV/AIDs as stigma and hide it while it can transfer into human body through injections and constant use of the used disposable or dispensable syringes.

The speakers emphasized on adopting standardized procedures for diagnosis and treatment of any disease.

The patients of AIDs needed medicine for their whole life and technical guidelines were being introduced for treatment of such patients, they informed.

Besides the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Hamza Foundation, the walk was participated by a large number of people from all walks of lives.

Hamza Foundation, is a known non-governmental organization that collects healthy blood from donors for hepatitis, HIV/AIDs patients and thalassemia.