Walk, seminar held on women violence

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :The Civil defence department on Friday held an awareness walk against violence on women.

People belonging to different walks of life participated in it.

Civil Defence Officer Siara Rafique khan said a 16-day drive against gender based violence would continue till December 10 and the provision of rights to women was of vital importance for the society.

Meanwhile, a seminar on women violence was also arranged by the department and speakersexpressed their views.