WAPDA issues report on rivers inflows, outflows

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2020 ) :The Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) on Sunday issued a report on the position of rivers' inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma, reservoirs' level and barrages.

According to details, Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 16,600 cusecs and Outflows 16,600 cusecs; Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 11,000 cusecs and Outflows 11,000 cusecs; Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 16,900 cusecs and Outflows 100 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 13,600 cusecs and Outflows 13,600 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 36,000 cusecs and Outflows 36,000 cusecs; Chashma: Inflows: 36,000 cusecs and Outflows 26,000 cusecs; Taunsa: Inflows 25,400 cusecs and Outflows 25,400 cusecs; Panjnad: Inflows 31,200 cusecs and Outflows 31,200 cusecs; Guddu: Inflows 22,700 cusecs and Outflows 14,100 cusecs; Sukkur: Inflows 13,900 cusecs and Outflows 13,900 cusecs; Kotri: Inflows 10,100 cusecs and Outflows 1,000 cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage): Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1,392 feet, present level 1482 feet, maximum conservation level 1,550 feet, live storage on Sunday 2.595 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1,050 feet, present level 1,183.40 feet, maximum conservation level 1,242 feet, live storage on Sunday 3.362 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 643.60 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage on Sunday 0.091 MAF.