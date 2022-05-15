UrduPoint.com

Wapda's New Projects To Provide 35000 Jobs

Muhammad Irfan Published May 15, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Wapda's new projects to provide 35000 jobs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2022 ) :The Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) has initiated 10 new projects which would provide about 35,000 job opportunities during the construction.

The project would also be enhanced hydel generation capacity to cross 18,000 MW with an addition of 9,000 MW, a Wapda source said.

Wapda has initiated 10 projects aimed to enhance the gross water storage capacity in the country from 13 million acre-feet (MAF) to more than 24 million MAF which would be also sufficient to irrigate another 1.6 million acres of land.

The Wapda projects include five dams, three hydropower projects, one canal, and one water supply scheme that were under construction which would be completed in a phased manner from 2023 to 2029.

Diamer Bhasha Dam, Mohmand Dam, Dasu Hydropower Project, Nai Gaj Dam, Kachhi Canal Extension, Sindh Barrage, and K-IV Project were among the projects, said official sources.

The per capita water availability in Pakistan had come down from 5650 cubic meters to an alarming level of 908 cubic meters per annum, pushing us to the stage of a water-scarce country.

In order to tackle the impending water scarcity, we need to have more water storage besides practicing good water conservation and management strategies, he said.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Water Bhasha Dam Dam Job From Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 May 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 15th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 15th May 2022

9 hours ago
 COAS visits Bahawalpur Corps Headquarters

COAS visits Bahawalpur Corps Headquarters

18 hours ago
 AJK PM for short and long-term planning to promote ..

AJK PM for short and long-term planning to promote tourism in this picturesque S ..

18 hours ago
 CM seeks deadline to ensure cleanliness of cities, ..

CM seeks deadline to ensure cleanliness of cities, towns

19 hours ago
 Heat wave grips Larkana

Heat wave grips Larkana

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.