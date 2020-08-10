UrduPoint.com
Waqar Mehdi Visits Lat, Thadhu Dams

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh and In-charge Rain Emergency Committee Malir District Waqar Mehdi along with MPA Sajid Jokhio, Yousuf Murtaza Baloch, Deputy Commissioner Malir Ghanwar Ali Leghari and others paid a detailed visit to Lat and Thadhu Dams located in Gadap Town of Malir district and inspected water level in both the dams after the rains

On the occasion, Special Assistant to CM Sindh Waqar Mehdi said that they were visiting Lat Dam on the report of overflow of water from the Dam and added that district administrations and DMC Malir had been directed to ensure strict monitoring of both the dams round the clock, according to a news release.

He said that water capacity of Thadhu Dam is about 16,000 cusecs, while water in the dam is currently close to 14,000 cusecs and the level is 31 feet.

He further said that the depth of Lat Dam is 10 feet and due to slitting of dama small quantity of water had overflowed from the spillway of the dam.

