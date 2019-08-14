Waqas wins I-Day marathon race

(@imziishan)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2019 ) ::Muhammad Waqas has won the Jashn-e-Azadi marathon race while Fakhar Bashir and Amir stood second and third, respectively, in the race.

The sports department organized the Marathon race in connection with Independence Day celebrations which started from Iqbal Stadium and concluded at Chowk Clock Tower after passing through the Jail Road, Agriculture University Road, Ch. Aziz Din Road and Chiniot Bazaar.

Deputy Commissioner Tariq Khan Niazi inaugurated the marathon race and distributed prizes among the position holders at Chowk Clock Tower.

The first position holder was given cash prize of Rs 7,000/- while second and third position holders were awarded prize of Rs 6,000/- and Rs.5,000, respectively.

Similarly, cash prizes of Rs 4,000/- and Rs 3,000/- were given to fourth and fifth position holders Muhammad Yaseen and Waqas Ali, respectively, whereas Rs 1,000/- was given each to sixth to tenth position holders.

ADCG Mian Aftab, Divisional Sports Officer Tariq Nazir, DSO Rana Hammad and others were present on the occasion.