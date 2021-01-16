UrduPoint.com
War Veteran Passes Away In Gilgit

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 16th January 2021 | 09:20 PM

A war veteran from Gilgit-Baltistan, Mohammad Abbas, was passed away in Gilgit and laid to rest in Passu, Gojal Hunza. He was 94

Abbas had participated in the wars of 1948, 1965 and 1971, family members informed.

He has left behind a widow, six daughters and three sons to mourn his death.

