War veteran passes away in Gilgit

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2021 ) :A war veteran from Gilgit-Baltistan, Mohammad Abbas, was passed away in Gilgit and laid to rest in Passu, Gojal Hunza. He was 94.

Abbas had participated in the wars of 1948, 1965 and 1971, family members informed.

He has left behind a widow, six daughters and three sons to mourn his death.