WASA making efforts for supply of clean drinking water to citizens

(@FahadShabbir)

Managing Director Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Jabar Anwar on Monday said that WASA in collaboration with JICA was working on a project for supply of clean drinking water to citizens

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :Managing Director Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Jabar Anwar on Monday said that WASA in collaboration with JICA was working on a project for supply of clean drinking water to citizens.

Addressing a seminar held for capacity building of officers here, he said that the facility of clean drinking water would be available to people of localities in the eastern part of the city by completion of the project.

He said that five officers of the agency have got modern training in Japan adding these officers would be very fruitful for improving the performance of the department.

He urged the need of holding such types of seminars and training sessions for capacity building of WASA staff.