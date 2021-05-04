UrduPoint.com
WASA Plans To Install 24MW Solar Power Plant

Faizan Hashmi 40 seconds ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 06:16 PM

Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has prepared a plan for the installation of a 24MW solar power plant near Chakera on Narrwala Road here

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has prepared a plan for the installation of a 24MW solar power plant near Chakera on Narrwala Road here.

The installation of solar power plant will help save money in the head of bills, said Wasa vice chairman Sheikh Shahid Javed.

After presiding over a meeting of the governing body of FDA and WASA here Tuesday, he said that anti-encroachment operation was in full swing in the city which was bearing fruitful results.

He said the WASA had so far retrieved state land worth Rs 3 billion from illegal occupants and the land would be utilized for water supply and improvement of sewerage system.

WASA Managing Director Jabbar Anwar said that feasibility for installation of 24 MW solar plant with an estimatedcost of Rs 4 billion had been prepared.

He said that WASA would be able to save funds of Rs 9 to 10 billion monthly which it paid for electricity bills.

