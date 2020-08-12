UrduPoint.com
WASA To Ensure Drainage, Water Supply Services During Muharram

Umer Jamshaid 47 minutes ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 06:00 PM

WASA to ensure drainage, water supply services during Muharram

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) is devising a special plan for providing water and drainage facilities during holy month of Muharram.

Managing Director WASA, Mushtaq Khan on Wednesday issued orders to sewerage divisions officials for resolving drainage issues at Muharram procession routes, manhole covers and other problems before commencement of the holy month.

He passed on the directions during a meeting with license holders of Muharram processions at his office here.

The Deputy Directors of sewerage, water supply and disposal station divisions were directed to keep in touch with license holders, and mourners to resolve the complaints on priority.

He directed the sewerage division to submit report after cleanliness of sewerage lines in their areas before start of the holy month.

The license holders identified the issues related of WASA in their areas on which MD WASA assured them resolving all the issues.

On this occasion, Director Works Shahzad Munir, Deputy Directors Zahid Iqbal, Abdul Salam besides this license holders Talib Hussain Parwaz, Sadar-U-ddin Gilani, Syed Kausar Abbas and others were also present.

