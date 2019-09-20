WASA VC visits EDP cell

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2019 ) : Water and Sanitation Agency Vice Chairman Sheikh Imtiaz Mehmood on Friday visited Electronic Data Processing (EDP) cell and reviewed its working.

EDP Director Muhammad Saddiq briefed the WASA VC about the processing of WASA bills.

Sheikh Imtiaz Mehmood said use of latest technology was necessary for better processing of bills and to improve WASA's revenue.

He directed the relevant officers to give recommendations at earliest to install new system of WASA billing.

Revenue Deputy Director Mian Munir, IT Assistant Director Malik Ahsan Hayat and Revenue Assistant Director Malik Asif were also present.