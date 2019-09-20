UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WASA VC Visits EDP Cell

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 days ago Fri 20th September 2019 | 11:43 PM

WASA VC visits EDP cell

Water and Sanitation Agency Vice Chairman Sheikh Imtiaz Mehmood on Friday visited Electronic Data Processing (EDP) cell and reviewed its working

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2019 ) :Water and Sanitation Agency Vice Chairman Sheikh Imtiaz Mehmood on Friday visited Electronic Data Processing (EDP) cell and reviewed its working.

EDP Director Muhammad Saddiq briefed the WASA VC about the processing of WASA bills.

Sheikh Imtiaz Mehmood said use of latest technology was necessary for better processing of bills and to improve WASA's revenue.

He directed the relevant officers to give recommendations at earliest to install new system of WASA billing.

Revenue Deputy Director Mian Munir, IT Assistant Director Malik Ahsan Hayat and Revenue Assistant Director Malik Asif were also present.

Related Topics

Technology Water

Recent Stories

MoFAIC receives credentials of North Macedonian Am ..

29 minutes ago

UAE provides 10 pumps to Aden Water Corporation

44 minutes ago

UAE provides aid to survivors of Houthi shelling i ..

44 minutes ago

Minister of Climate Change announces &quot;#ITAffe ..

44 minutes ago

EMAC, DMCA &amp; BIMCO to participate in second Du ..

59 minutes ago

82.4pc surge in Abu Dhabi Ports’ container volum ..

59 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.