Wasi attends FIFA World Cup Qualifier match between Pakistan, Tajikistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) Caretaker Minister of State for Tourism Wasi Shah on Wednesday attended the historic FIFA World Cup Qualifier matchup between Pakistan and Tajikistan held here at Jinnah Stadium.

Emphasising resilience in the face of defeat, he engaged in an exclusive conversation with the youth, encouraging them to view setbacks as opportunities for growth, said a news release.

Serving as Chief Guest, the minister also Chairman PTDC and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, was joined by top government officials, including Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti and Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Maliki.

In his address, Wasi Shah expressed unwavering support for the youth, the Pakistani team, and the sport of football.

Post-game, Wasi Shah engaged with journalists, particularly addressing the youth, drawing parallels to a cricket match in Ahmedabad where a single shot hushed the crowd.

Highlighting the sportsmanship of Pakistani fans, especially the youth, he commended their collective heartbeat for the national team. He acknowledged the audience's applause for every goal by the Tajikistan team, showcasing the spirit of fair play. Despite limited resources, Wasi Shah praised the Pakistani team's progress in football, underscoring the potential for even greater achievements with adequate resources and training.

He urged not to forget the substantial investments made over decades in the teams participating in today's World Cup. With the assurance of ample resources and training, he emphasized the significant talent within the sector, stating that the Pakistani team possesses the ability to excel on the international stage.

During the match, Saudi ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Maliki also had an informal conversation with Wasi Shah and expressed the same thoughts that there is immense talent in every field in Pakistan.