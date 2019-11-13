Water born diseases high risk of child mortality

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :Water born diseases are the high risk of child mortality as 40 percent ailments spread though contaminated water.

Over 20,000 children under five die from diarrhea, typhoid, fever, cholera hepatitis A and E every year due to water born diseases.

Gastrologost Doctor Waseem Khawaja here on Wednesday said the low immunity among children was the main reason of hepatitis.

Water contained over 6,000 friendly and harmful bacteria, he said while talking to APP adding, bacteria cause dysentery, typhoid, cholera, gastroenteritis and leptospirosis, etc. especially among children due to their low immunity.

He asked people to ensure intake of clean drinking water especially for children to avoid such diseases.

He further added that water supply agencies could also help ensure supply of clean drinking water to people.