UrduPoint.com

Water Experts Call On Policymakers To Tap Water’s Economic Potential

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 03rd December 2021 | 06:01 PM

Water experts call on policymakers to tap water’s economic potential

A panel of experts has stressed the need for boosting water productivity for better use in urban centres through latest techniques and joint efforts as the resource is depleting at an unprecedented rate

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 03rd December, 2021) A panel of experts has stressed the need for boosting water productivity for better use in urban centres through latest techniques and joint efforts as the resource is depleting at an unprecedented rate.

The experts spoke at length on Wednesday at a webinar held during 5th Karachi International Water Conference titled ‘Circular water economy in urban context’, moderated by Dr Mohsin Hafeez, Country Representative, International Water Management Institute (IWMI) Pakistan and Central Asia.

In his opening remarks, Dr Mohsin said that Pakistan was using even less than 1% of wastewater after treatment. He said that use of wastewater after treatment should be the key priority.

“We need to pump water back into the system after treatment to overcome the water scarcity in Pakistan,” Dr Mohsin said.

The IWMI representative said that water productivity needed to be enhanced for generations to come. He said that untreated flowing wastewater was polluting the entire food chain.

Dr Mohsin quoted the example of Australia where potable water was not used for flushing purposes and compared it to Pakistan where the use of potable water for flushing was very common.

In his address, Dr Pay Drechsel, research quality adviser at IWMI from Colombo, Sri Lanka, said that water reuse was the key component of a circular economy. He dispelled the impression that technology was pivotal to circular economy and said that business models and awareness was also needed in this regard.

Deploring water scarcity at the global level, Dr Drechsel revealed that 28 percent of world’s large cities, including Karachi, were moving towards Day Zero, a reference to the water supply shut off.

The water expert said the situation was becoming severe on a global level as farmers in Cape Town had to donate 10 million cubic meter water to the city.

“The drawback of water swap was the low quality of reclaimed water,” he said.

The IWMI official said that over 80 percent of the world’s wastewater was released to the environment without treatment.

Dr Simi Kamal, chairperson of the Hisaar Foundation, admitted that policymakers already knew the solution to the burgeoning water crisis but adequate steps were needed.

“We are used to wasting any commodity provided free of cost to us,” she said.

Citing the example of Pakistan’s southern metropolis, Dr Simi Kamal said that exotic gardens were being set up in Karachi at a time when the city was already water starved. She laid stress on political, social and technological solutions to overcome the problems faced by metropolises across the world.

One of the panellists, WWF Pakistan’s Sohail Ali Naqvi, said, “We needed to shift focus to water replenishment as concrete layers in cities prevent water from seeping through land.” He said the recharge Pakistan programme was being implemented to tackle water scarcity.

In his concluding remarks, Dr Mohsin said that Pakistan was a water deficient country and efforts should be made to use unconventional sources of water for different sectors. He said that water pricing was not rational across the country.

“We need to create awareness among different sectors,” Dr Mohsin said, and regretted that wastewater treatment was not available in Pakistan in bigger cities.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan World Technology Australia Business Water Sri Lanka Cape Town Colombo From Asia (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Zameen.com organises third edition of Pakistan Pro ..

Zameen.com organises third edition of Pakistan Property Event in Dubai

53 seconds ago
 Minister inaugurates Citizens Facilitation Centre

Minister inaugurates Citizens Facilitation Centre

16 minutes ago
 Pakistan allows Afghan trucks for transportation o ..

Pakistan allows Afghan trucks for transportation of wheat, life-saving drugs fro ..

16 minutes ago
 UK rush to give Covid loans caused big fraud: watc ..

UK rush to give Covid loans caused big fraud: watchdog

16 minutes ago
 Govt taking steps for welfare of PWDs in Balochist ..

Govt taking steps for welfare of PWDs in Balochistan: Saifullah Khetran

16 minutes ago
 The 14th International Urdu Conference organized b ..

The 14th International Urdu Conference organized by the Arts Council of Pakistan ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.