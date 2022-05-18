UrduPoint.com

Water Level Improves At Panjnad: Closed Canals Opened

Muhammad Irfan Published May 18, 2022 | 10:40 AM

Water level improves at Panjnad: closed canals opened

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :Water was released in Abbasia Canal and Abbasia Link Canal here on early Wednesday, official source said.

Opening of water channels would lead to irrigate far-flung areas of Cholistan, Rahim Yar Khan, Sadiq Abad and Liaquat Pur, added the official.

As per detail, water was at the sufficient level at Head Panjnad which recorded as 9700 cusec. Following which 5500 cusec water is released into Abbasia Link Canal, while 1250 cusec feet unleashed into Abbasia Canal.

It would help water to reach out Cholistan and Rohi (deserted areas of remote Southern places) at desired capacity. Panjnad Canal would irrigate areas of Rahim Yar Khan namely Sadiq Abad and Liaquat Pur. Water of Abbasia Canal would fulfill needs of Uch Sharif and Liaquat Pur tehsil, said the official.

Panjnad is a confluence of the five rivers of Punjab namely Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi, Beas and Sutlej. Jhelum and Ravi join Chenab, Beas joins Sutlej and then Sutlej and Chenab join to form Panjnad near Uch Sharif.

