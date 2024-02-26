WB To Arrange Municipal Services In Rural Areas: DC
Sumaira FH Published February 26, 2024 | 05:58 PM
Deputy Commissioner Mian Usman Ali chaired a meeting of Punjab Rural Sustainable Water Supply and Sanitation Project here Monday and shared municipal services arrangements being made for rural areas
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Mian Usman Ali chaired a meeting of Punjab Rural Sustainable Water Supply and Sanitation Project here Monday and shared municipal services arrangements being made for rural areas.
Deputy Director Development Anam Hafeez, Tehsil Manager Punjab Rural Municipal Services Company Aurangzeb, Deputy Manager PRMSC Abid Manzoor, Amjad Riaz from SPO and Naeem Ahmed from BCC, attended the meeting.
Briefing the participants, the DC said that World Bank in collaboration with Punjab government, had devised a plan for provision of municipal services in rural areas, where 70% of the population are living. The services include provision of clean drinking water, sewage system and disposal of garbage, he informed.
He said awareness would also be created among the masses to adopt civic sense while using the services.
He told that funds of more than five billion and 10 crore rupees would be spent on the project to facilitate the people.
Briefing the project, Tehsil Manager Punjab Rural Municipal Services Company said that project would be made beneficial for public with the help of local government. Initially, he said the project was being started in 16 tehsils of Punjab province including Alipur. He further stated that the project would start in 10 areas of Alipur tehsil, for which, the WB will bear financial responsibilities of 80%, while Punjab government is bound to provide 20% funds to achieve the progress. The work has been started in four areas and initial work has been completed in this connection, he told.
The services of non-governmental organizations (NGOs), are also being obtained to create awareness about health and cleanliness among the general people, he said. A Grievance Cell has been established for redressal of complaints, he added.
Recent Stories
PSL 2024 Match 13 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who W ..
Three Test cricketers to take part in Level-1 coaching course
Murad Ali Shah elected as Sindh CM for third time
Stock markets mostly lower on profit-taking after tech surge
Japan Moon lander revives after lunar night
PSX stays bullish, gains 490 more points
AIOU aims to digitize examination process
Symposium on 'Silent Spring' fosters dialogue on urbanization, climate Impacts
Maryam vows not to pursue political vendetta against her opponents
Two state-of-the-art High-Performance Centres handed over to PCB
How can Lahore Qalandars survive in PSL 9?
Pakistan Navy demonstrates combat readiness, war fighting potential
More Stories From Pakistan
-
FFC inaugural ceremony held33 minutes ago
-
Women empowerment crucial for promoting peace and stability: US Envoy33 minutes ago
-
GCWUS to organize International Seerat-ul-Nabi Conference from 28th34 minutes ago
-
Maryam Nawaz sworn in first woman Chief Minister of Punjab43 minutes ago
-
First Pakistani Astronaut wins scholarship for space exploration43 minutes ago
-
Week long anti polio campaign kick off in Sukkur43 minutes ago
-
Child injured in jubilant firing; 3 accused arrested44 minutes ago
-
Murad Ali Shah elected as Sindh CM for third time51 minutes ago
-
CM election has no legal mandate, claims Opposition54 minutes ago
-
LWMC launches special cleanliness drive in Tollinton Market54 minutes ago
-
Profile of newly elected Sindh CM Syed Murad Ali Shah1 hour ago
-
PTI leader responsible for destroying innocent young minds: Mian Latif1 hour ago