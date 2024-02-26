Open Menu

WB To Arrange Municipal Services In Rural Areas: DC

Sumaira FH Published February 26, 2024 | 05:58 PM

Deputy Commissioner Mian Usman Ali chaired a meeting of Punjab Rural Sustainable Water Supply and Sanitation Project here Monday and shared municipal services arrangements being made for rural areas

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Mian Usman Ali chaired a meeting of Punjab Rural Sustainable Water Supply and Sanitation Project here Monday and shared municipal services arrangements being made for rural areas.

Deputy Director Development Anam Hafeez, Tehsil Manager Punjab Rural Municipal Services Company Aurangzeb, Deputy Manager PRMSC Abid Manzoor, Amjad Riaz from SPO and Naeem Ahmed from BCC, attended the meeting.

Briefing the participants, the DC said that World Bank in collaboration with Punjab government, had devised a plan for provision of municipal services in rural areas, where 70% of the population are living. The services include provision of clean drinking water, sewage system and disposal of garbage, he informed.

He said awareness would also be created among the masses to adopt civic sense while using the services.

He told that funds of more than five billion and 10 crore rupees would be spent on the project to facilitate the people.

Briefing the project, Tehsil Manager Punjab Rural Municipal Services Company said that project would be made beneficial for public with the help of local government. Initially, he said the project was being started in 16 tehsils of Punjab province including Alipur. He further stated that the project would start in 10 areas of Alipur tehsil, for which, the WB will bear financial responsibilities of 80%, while Punjab government is bound to provide 20% funds to achieve the progress. The work has been started in four areas and initial work has been completed in this connection, he told.

The services of non-governmental organizations (NGOs), are also being obtained to create awareness about health and cleanliness among the general people, he said. A Grievance Cell has been established for redressal of complaints, he added.

