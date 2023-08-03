WCCI Senior Vice President seeks HCCI cooperation for businesswomen

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :Senior Vice President of Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WCCI) Hyderabad Sadaf Raza sought the cooperation of the Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry for removing hurdles being faced by women in carrying out business activities in a smooth direction.

According to HCCI spokesman, Sadaf Raza who is also the Chairperson of NGO Justuju Foundation Thursday held a meeting with the Vice President HCCI Owais Khan and sought HCCI cooperation during a discussion with him on business affairs.

She informed that WCCI and Justuju Foundation have been engaged in removing hurdles being faced by the businesswomen of Hyderabad however, there is a need of extending cooperation by HCCI in this direction.

Owais Khan informed her that HCCI President Adeel Siddiqui was making efforts to resolve the issues being faced by the businesswomen of the city, adding that the HCCI President fully desired that women should play their due role in different business wings.

He said that HCCI will extend cooperation to businesswomen in the export of local products as well as handicrafts.

The skill development of businesswomen is also being carried out at the government level, he said, and happy to note that businesswomen have been engaged in doing e-business at large.