Open Menu

WCCI Senior Vice President Seeks HCCI Cooperation For Businesswomen

Sumaira FH Published August 03, 2023 | 06:50 PM

WCCI Senior Vice President seeks HCCI cooperation for businesswomen

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :Senior Vice President of Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WCCI) Hyderabad Sadaf Raza sought the cooperation of the Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry for removing hurdles being faced by women in carrying out business activities in a smooth direction.

According to HCCI spokesman, Sadaf Raza who is also the Chairperson of NGO Justuju Foundation Thursday held a meeting with the Vice President HCCI Owais Khan and sought HCCI cooperation during a discussion with him on business affairs.

She informed that WCCI and Justuju Foundation have been engaged in removing hurdles being faced by the businesswomen of Hyderabad however, there is a need of extending cooperation by HCCI in this direction.

Owais Khan informed her that HCCI President Adeel Siddiqui was making efforts to resolve the issues being faced by the businesswomen of the city, adding that the HCCI President fully desired that women should play their due role in different business wings.

He said that HCCI will extend cooperation to businesswomen in the export of local products as well as handicrafts.

The skill development of businesswomen is also being carried out at the government level, he said, and happy to note that businesswomen have been engaged in doing e-business at large.

Related Topics

Business Hyderabad Chamber Women Commerce Government Industry

Recent Stories

Infinix NOTE 30 Pro Series Earns Exceptional Revie ..

Infinix NOTE 30 Pro Series Earns Exceptional Reviews Amongst Tech Media Worldwid ..

7 minutes ago
 Sri Lankan inflation to stabilize between 4 pct, 6 ..

Sri Lankan inflation to stabilize between 4 pct, 6 pct

34 seconds ago
 Fiji's fiscal outlook hinges on economic recovery: ..

Fiji's fiscal outlook hinges on economic recovery: ADB

36 seconds ago
 Fujairah Crown Prince issues Resolution to form Hi ..

Fujairah Crown Prince issues Resolution to form Higher Committee on Fujairah Pla ..

14 minutes ago
 PCB mourns the passing of former Chairman Ijaz But ..

PCB mourns the passing of former Chairman Ijaz Butt

40 minutes ago
 55% boost in domestic sales, 45% surge in internat ..

55% boost in domestic sales, 45% surge in international exports in H1 2023: Emir ..

58 minutes ago
PM inaugurates newly constructed Bhara Kahu bypass ..

PM inaugurates newly constructed Bhara Kahu bypass project

2 hours ago
 Pak, Iran chalked out five-year trade cooperation ..

Pak, Iran chalked out five-year trade cooperation plan with $5bln target

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, US agree to enhance cooperation in diver ..

Pakistan, US agree to enhance cooperation in diverse fields

5 hours ago
 PSX witnesses surge as KSE-100 Index crosses 49,00 ..

PSX witnesses surge as KSE-100 Index crosses 49,000 mark after six years

5 hours ago
 SC resumes hearing of pleas challenging military t ..

SC resumes hearing of pleas challenging military trials

6 hours ago
 GMC, an ideal platform for fast-tracking media sec ..

GMC, an ideal platform for fast-tracking media sector&#039;s development, exchan ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan