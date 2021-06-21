WCLA celebrates World Music Day

(@FahadShabbir)

Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) on Monday celebrated World Music Day at Delhi Gate in the honor of amateur and professional musicians with an objective to provide free music to everyone

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) on Monday celebrated World Music Day at Delhi Gate in the honor of amateur and professional musicians with an objective to provide free music to everyone.

Historically, on this day young and amateur musicians were encouraged to perform.

It was notable that such celebrations were held inside the walled city of Lahore for the first. With the aim of promoting folk music, WCLA arranged 'Dhol', 'Gervi singers', 'Aik Tara player', 'Dholki Tappy', flute and harmonium musicians and performers at Delhi Gate inside Walled City to revitalize fading cultural music of Lahore. The 'Sarangi' school of walled city Lahore, which run by WCLA, was also staged at the Sabeel Wali Gali.

The performers staged at Delhi Gate, Sabeel Wali Gali, Gali Surjan Singh, Dina Nath Well and Chowk Wazir Khan.

WCLA Director General Kamran Lashari said that Lahore was the hub of the tangible and intangible heritage of Pakistan, adding, "It is our duty to promote local music to create interest in the masses. We must seek serenity in folk and traditional music as it is the heritage of our ancestors." He said that WCLA aimed to revive the dying instruments as well as the lost tunes of old Lahore. "We have gathered the local musicians and instrumentalists for today's event so that they can be encouraged and uplifted," he added.