Webinar held in London to highlight investment opportunities in Pakistan

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Jun 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :The Pakistan High Commission in London Wednesday organized a webinar on 'Doing Business in Pakistan' to highlight trade and investment opportunities for British and other international investors in Pakistan.

Pakistan High Commissioner to the UK Moazzam Ahmad Khan delivered the keynote address at the webinar, held in collaboration with Pakistan-Britain Business Council and British Expertise International.

Other business leaders, government officials, and stakeholders, who addressed the webinar, included Baroness Nosheena Mobarik CBE; Mike Nithavrianakis, Deputy High Commissioner & Trade Director of the UK in Pakistan; Campbell Keir, Senior Infrastructure Advisor, British Expertise International; Susana Córdoba, Head of International Trade, Greater Manchester Chambers of Commerce; Hassan Daud Butt, CEO KP board of Investment & Trade; Dr Erfa CEO Punjab Board of Investment & Trade; and Muhammad Shafiq Shehzad, Minister Trade, Pakistan High Commission, London. Julian Hamilton Barns, Chairman of Pakistan Britain Business Council moderated the event.

Speaking on the occasion, High Commissioner Moazzam Ahmad Khan said following a difficult period of stabilization, the country was transitioning towards sustainable growth.

In this regard, he apprised the participants about Pakistan's current account running into surplus, foreign exchange reserves doubled, remittances, exports and portfolio investments surging, and stock exchange being among the best performers in the world.

On Pakistan's investment landscape, the high commissioner spoke about the 'One Window Facility' for the investors, liberal fiscal and monetary incentives, comprehensive ease of doing business reforms, and low tariffs on imports to promote industrialization.

The high commissioner invited the British investors to take advantage of green investment opportunities in Pakistan. Besides, he also highlighted opportunities in the country's IT, engineering and energy sectors for UK businesses.

Deliberating on prospects of doing business in Pakistan, the speakers highlighted huge investment potential in infrastructure projects, especially green infrastructure where the UK's expertise could be optimally utilized.

Besides, they termed Pakistan an emerging market with significant opportunities for the UK companies in infrastructure development, specialist engineering, healthcare, education, tourism and hospitality, IT, textiles, food processing, logistics and other industries & sectors. They also appreciated Pakistan's ease of doing business reforms.

The speakers urged the UK investors to put Pakistan on their investment radar and visit the country to explore profitable opportunities for themselves.