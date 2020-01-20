Wedding halls, marquees case: CDA asked to submit reply till next hearing

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday gave another chance to Capital Development Authority (CDA) to submit its reply challenging actions against wedding halls and marquees

The bench said it would summon CDA chairman in person if the civic body failed to submit reply till the next date.

Justice Aamer Farooq hearing the case asked that how much time would CDA take to answer against the petition.

The court maintained its stay order on CDA's actions against wedding halls and adjourned the hearing of the case for two weeks.