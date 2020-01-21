Week-long thesis exhibition held at SU

Artists disseminate message of love, peace and welfare through colour, paint, image and sculpture and they also present a creative yet critical perspective on lif

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :Artists disseminate message of love, peace and welfare through colour, paint, image and sculpture and they also present a creative yet critical perspective on life.

These views were observation of the Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Jamshoro, Prof. Dr Fateh Muhammad Burfat, at the award ceremony of week-long students' thesis project exhibition at the Institute of Art and Design here on Tuesday.

He said, "Artists happen to be the sensitive souls of the society and they are also the conscience-keepers of the various values they express in soul-touching forms", he said and added that "Artists help us see things which we may otherwise not be able to behold".

The Vice Chancellor expressed his gratitude over the efforts of the Institute of Art and Design successfully for organizing exhibition for the past several years; adding that the given venture afforded students the opportunity to showcase their talent through their creative verve.

The Dean Faculty of Arts Prof. Dr. Hafiz Abdul Ghani Shaikh said that Institute of Art and Design was a prized part of Arts Faculty and that it had always made milestone achievements in its specified art aspects.

The Director Institute of Art and Design Prof. Saeed Ahmed Mangi said that the exhibition was meant to project work of future artists and designers; saying that the event greatly honed the skills of the students giving them the much-need marketing sense. He termed the work on display the result of motivation, hard work and dedication.

The students of all three departments of the Institute of Art and Design including Fine Arts, Textile Design and Communication Design participated in the event.

The award ceremony concluded on unveiling of exhibition souvenir and distribution of appreciation certificates among participating students.

The Secretary Sindh University Teachers Association Prof. Dr. Nek Muhammad Shaikh and Director STAGS Dr. Sumera Umrani were also present in the ceremony among large number of senior faculty, officers, employees, students and art lovers.