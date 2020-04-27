Welfare bodies playing commendable role: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid met representatives of private welfare organisations at her office here on Monday and praised their role in these hard times

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) : Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid met representatives of private welfare organisations at her office here on Monday and praised their role in these hard times.

Those who called on the minister were Khalid Mumtaz Qazi from Nimir Chemicals Pakistan Limited, and Shabbir Hussain from ZIL Limited. They donated 15,000 soap bars for deserving people, on the occasion.

The health minister said, "I greatly appreciate the contribution by the private organisations. At this moment of trial, philanthropists and welfare organisations were playing commendable role for the support of marginalised communities and supporting the government.

"She said that efforts for the support of the daily-wagers and labourers were going on currently. She said that treatment was being provided to corona patients on priority basis, while doctors, nurses and paramedical staff were providing 24-hour services to patients in Punjab.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said, "As a nation we have to win the battle against coronavirus." She said that updates and current situation was shared with people on daily basis and we have to maintain unity in our ranks during these difficult times. The recovering patients are returning to their homes in Punjab, she added.