UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Welfare Bodies Playing Commendable Role: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 05:46 PM

Welfare bodies playing commendable role: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid met representatives of private welfare organisations at her office here on Monday and praised their role in these hard times

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) : Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid met representatives of private welfare organisations at her office here on Monday and praised their role in these hard times.

Those who called on the minister were Khalid Mumtaz Qazi from Nimir Chemicals Pakistan Limited, and Shabbir Hussain from ZIL Limited. They donated 15,000 soap bars for deserving people, on the occasion.

The health minister said, "I greatly appreciate the contribution by the private organisations. At this moment of trial, philanthropists and welfare organisations were playing commendable role for the support of marginalised communities and supporting the government.

"She said that efforts for the support of the daily-wagers and labourers were going on currently. She said that treatment was being provided to corona patients on priority basis, while doctors, nurses and paramedical staff were providing 24-hour services to patients in Punjab.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said, "As a nation we have to win the battle against coronavirus." She said that updates and current situation was shared with people on daily basis and we have to maintain unity in our ranks during these difficult times. The recovering patients are returning to their homes in Punjab, she added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Punjab From Government ZIL Limited Unity Foods Limited Yasmin Rashid Coronavirus

Recent Stories

AMF launches Guidelines on Digital Identity and e- ..

3 minutes ago

Greek Police Discover 73 Pounds of Explosives on A ..

2 minutes ago

Romania Reports 303 New Cases of Coronavirus Infec ..

2 minutes ago

Chop, chop! Swiss barbers back in business

2 minutes ago

Businessmen call for opening of Pak-Afghan trade r ..

2 minutes ago

Rice worth 1.594 billion exported in 9 months

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.