Welfare Of Employees Top Priority: Chatha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 08:01 PM

Secretary Housing South Punjab Liaquat Ali Chatha said that welfare of employees was top priority and all possible resources were being utilized for this purpose

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Secretary Housing South Punjab Liaquat Ali Chatha said that welfare of employees was top priority and all possible resources were being utilized for this purpose.

During his visit of Nishtar hospital here on Friday to inquire about the health of an employee of housing department Majid Ali who was injured in a mishap on Thursday, Secretary Housing said that employees were backbone of the department.

He said that all possible resources were being utilized to ensure maximum facilities for the employees. He said that best medical facilities were being ensured for the injured employee.

Liaquat Ali Chatha added that task has been given to concerned officers for treatment and other assistance for the employee.

Additional Secretary Housing Asif Rauf, Deputy Secretary Admin Malik Muhammad Sami and other concerned officers were also present on the occasion.

More Stories From Pakistan

