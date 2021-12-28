WhatsApp number issued for submitting complaints regarding irrigation

Secretary Irrigation Department South Punjab Engineer Amir Khattak has said that timely solution of complainants' problems is our first priority

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :Secretary Irrigation Department South Punjab Engineer Amir Khattak has said that timely solution of complainants' problems is our first priority.

He said"WhatsApp number 03081505464 is being issued for the solution of problems related to the irrigation department.

This WhatsApp number will facilitate landowners and farmers in registering their complaints remotely."He further said that all concerned staff has been instructed to provide all possible facilities to the common man. Farmers can send photos and videos related to their problems on this number.