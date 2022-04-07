UrduPoint.com

Wheat Harvest Indicates Prospects Of Good Production: Secretary Agriculture

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 07, 2022

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2022 ) :Secretary agriculture south Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel said on Thursday the ongoing harvest of early sown wheat varieties indicated a good per acre production and target looked achievable.

Presiding over a meeting to discuss wheat crop harvest and upcoming cotton sowing, Saqib advised farmers to harvest wheat crop only when it attains full maturity.

Discussing cotton sowing, he said that cotton prices remained stable at the international and local level and yielded higher profits last season.

He urged farmers to prefer cotton to earn handsome this season too.

He asked field formations to extend guidelines to farmers in the field and through media and all resources be utilized to extend modern production technology to them. He further ordered officials to ensure sufficient availability of agriculture implements at control price for the upcoming cotton sowing season.

The meeting also issued a cotton advisory and asked farmers to sow only approved varieties after applying some suitable anti-fingal treatment to keep crop safe from pest pressure during early days.

Those sowing Bt varieties should bring at least 10 per cent of their total area under traditional cotton varieties' cultivation so that attacking bollworms do not develop resistance against safeguards incorporated in Bt varieties.

Saqib advised farmers to remove weeds and avoid applying chemical sprays during first 60 days. He added that farmers should rely only on plants extracts sprays during this period, when needed.

Additional secretary task force Imtiaz Ahmad Waraich, divisional directors Shahzad Sabir, Shahid Hussain, Mahr Abid Hussain, Jamshed Sindhu, Director Cotton Dr Sagheer Ahmad and other officials were present.

