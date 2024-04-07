Open Menu

Wheat Procurement Drive: Applications For Gunny Bags Through PITB To Begin From April 13

Sumaira FH Published April 07, 2024 | 10:10 AM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) The applications for gunny bags through Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) App would be started from April 13 regarding wheat procurement drive 2024-25.

Deputy Director Food, Shahid Khokhar, while talking to APP here on Sunday said that the wheat growers could registered themselves through the App for getting gunny bags (Bardana).

He said that the growers could submit applications through their android phones or could visit nearby food centres for guidance. The gunny bags applications could be submitted through the App till April 17.

The data of registered growers would be sent to revenue department for verification after registration, he added.

The gunny bags distribution process would be started to those growers who get themselves registered through this process only from April 19.

The applicants would receive messages on their mobile phones.

Mr Shahid stated that the six bags of 100 kg or 12 gunny bags of 50 kg per acre would be issued to farmers having up to six acres land.

The procurement of wheat would be started from April 22 of this month which would likely to continue by one month. He said that the awareness drive was being launched through media, social media or traditional announcements in wheat areas by the department.

The wheat would be procured through 'Girdawri' module this year while wheat would be procured with support price of Rs 3900 per 40 kg, he concluded.

