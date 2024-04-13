Wheat procurement drive: receiving of applications for gunny bags begins

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2024) Receiving of applications for gunny bags through the Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) App started today for the wheat procurement drive 2024-25.

Deputy Director Food Muhammad Shahid informed APP here on Saturday said that wheat growers could register themselves through the App for getting gunny bags (Bardana).

He said that the growers could submit applications through their android phones or visit nearby food centres for guidance. The gunny bags applications could be submitted through the App till April 17.

The data of registered growers would be sent to revenue department for verification after registration, he added. The gunny bags distribution process has been started for growers who get themselves registered through this process only from April 19.

The applicants would receive messages on their mobile phones. He stated that six bags of 100 kg or 12 gunny bags of 50 kg per acre would be given to farmers having up to six acre land.

The procurement of wheat would start from April 22 of this month which would likely to continue till the next month. He said that an awareness drive was being launched through media, social media or traditional announcements in wheat areas by the department.

Wheat will be procured through 'Girdawri' module this year while it would be procured with support price of Rs 3900 per 40 kg, he concluded.