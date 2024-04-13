Open Menu

Wheat Procurement Drive: Receiving Of Applications For Gunny Bags Begins

Umer Jamshaid Published April 13, 2024 | 02:00 PM

Wheat procurement drive: receiving of applications for gunny bags begins

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2024) Receiving of applications for gunny bags through the Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) App started today for the wheat procurement drive 2024-25.

Deputy Director Food Muhammad Shahid informed APP here on Saturday said that wheat growers could register themselves through the App for getting gunny bags (Bardana).

He said that the growers could submit applications through their android phones or visit nearby food centres for guidance. The gunny bags applications could be submitted through the App till April 17.

The data of registered growers would be sent to revenue department for verification after registration, he added. The gunny bags distribution process has been started for growers who get themselves registered through this process only from April 19.

The applicants would receive messages on their mobile phones. He stated that six bags of 100 kg or 12 gunny bags of 50 kg per acre would be given to farmers having up to six acre land.

The procurement of wheat would start from April 22 of this month which would likely to continue till the next month. He said that an awareness drive was being launched through media, social media or traditional announcements in wheat areas by the department.

Wheat will be procured through 'Girdawri' module this year while it would be procured with support price of Rs 3900 per 40 kg, he concluded.

Related Topics

Technology Punjab Mobile Social Media Visit Price April Media From Wheat

Recent Stories

Single-tier structure and high taxes: the recipe t ..

Single-tier structure and high taxes: the recipe to curb cigarette consumption

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 April 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 April 2024

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 April 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 April 2024

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 April 2024

2 days ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 April 2024

2 days ago
 COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in No ..

COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in North Waziristan

3 days ago
 Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious ..

Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious zeal

3 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2024

3 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024

3 days ago
 PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterat ..

PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterate desire to enhance ties

4 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan