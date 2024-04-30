Wheat quota made double at provincial level: Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Food Zahir Shah Toru on Tuesday said that the wheat quota has been made double at the Provincial level and the people will not have any problem of wheat at the district level.

This he said while talking to the media during his visit to Karak.

Khurshid Khattak MPA, Deputy Commissioner Karak Mujibur Rehman, DFC Karak Abu Bakar, other district officers and district leaders of the party were also present on the occasion.

Zahir Shah Toru said, the KP government is trying its level best to provide maximum relief to the people, adding the provincial government will not hesitate to make any sacrifice for the rights of the people.

To a question, the minister said that the rates of roti for Nanbais have been fixed and the food department has been directed to start checking of bazars on daily basis, adding that he himself is also making surprise visits to the markets.

He asked the officers of Food Department to serve the people with devotion.

Earlier, the minister was briefed in detail about the food storage, demand and supply in Karak district.