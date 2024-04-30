Open Menu

Wheat Quota Made Double At Provincial Level: Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published April 30, 2024 | 09:40 PM

Wheat quota made double at provincial level: Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Food Zahir Shah Toru on Tuesday said that the wheat quota has been made double at the Provincial level and the people will not have any problem of wheat at the district level.

This he said while talking to the media during his visit to Karak.

Khurshid Khattak MPA, Deputy Commissioner Karak Mujibur Rehman, DFC Karak Abu Bakar, other district officers and district leaders of the party were also present on the occasion.

Zahir Shah Toru said, the KP government is trying its level best to provide maximum relief to the people, adding the provincial government will not hesitate to make any sacrifice for the rights of the people.

To a question, the minister said that the rates of roti for Nanbais have been fixed and the food department has been directed to start checking of bazars on daily basis, adding that he himself is also making surprise visits to the markets.

He asked the officers of Food Department to serve the people with devotion.

Earlier, the minister was briefed in detail about the food storage, demand and supply in Karak district.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Visit Karak Market Media Government Wheat Best

Recent Stories

Statement of Engro Corporation - LNG Case Decision

Statement of Engro Corporation - LNG Case Decision

3 hours ago
 Wasim Akram touches fans’ hearts by new look

Wasim Akram touches fans’ hearts by new look

3 hours ago
 Empowering women for employment is the need of hou ..

Empowering women for employment is the need of hour, says Sadaffe Abid

3 hours ago
 Global study reveals Pakistan’s inadequate measu ..

Global study reveals Pakistan’s inadequate measures against Tobacco Industry

3 hours ago
 Co-Working Center launched in Okara under PITB’s ..

Co-Working Center launched in Okara under PITB’s e-Earn program

4 hours ago
 BHC judges recommend legal action over agencies in ..

BHC judges recommend legal action over agencies interference into judicial matte ..

4 hours ago
Third Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies tod ..

Third Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies today

5 hours ago
 Mahira Khan delights at Arijit Singh’s concert i ..

Mahira Khan delights at Arijit Singh’s concert in Dubai

6 hours ago
 Dubai Customs Celebrates World Intellectual Proper ..

Dubai Customs Celebrates World Intellectual Property Day, Honors Schools and Uni ..

7 hours ago
 vivo Reveals Durefishan Saleem as Brand Ambassador ..

Vivo Reveals Durefishan Saleem as Brand Ambassador for its Upcoming Y100 Smartph ..

7 hours ago
 FIA investigates alleged irregularities in tickets ..

FIA investigates alleged irregularities in tickets’ sale for PSL, int’l matc ..

8 hours ago
 IMF approves $1.1b final tranche for Pakistan

IMF approves $1.1b final tranche for Pakistan

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan