Wheat smuggling bid foiled in Rajanpur

Rajanpur, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2022 ) :The district administration along with food Department here on Sunday foiled a bid of illegal transportation of wheat from district Rajanpur to some other districts.

According to the official sources, a truck loaded with 900 bags of wheat was heading towards Vehari when a team of Food Department intercepted it and foiled smuggling bid.

The Deputy Commissioner in a statement, observed that there was ban on inter-district transportation of wheat. Commission mafia and middlemen would not be allowed to loot peasants. He also directed Assistant Commissioners to assist Food Department teams in discouraging illegal transportation.