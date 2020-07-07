UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO Chief Lauds PM Khan's Role In Curbing COVID-19 Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 12:50 AM

WHO chief lauds PM Khan's role in curbing COVID-19 cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :World Health Organization (WHO) Director General Tedros Adhanom Monday acknowledged and appreciated government of Pakistan's strong surveillance efforts led by Prime Minister Imran Khan to curb the coronavirus pandemic in Pakistan.

The WHO chief on his Twitter account referred to his earlier video conferencing with Prime Minister Khan.

He noted with satisfaction that COVID-19 cases in Pakistan have dropped since early June.

"Thank you for a productive call this morning (Pakistan) Prime Minister Imran Khan about the COVID19 situation in Pakistan & globally. WHO is glad to see that cases in (Pakistan) have been in decline since early June & we appreciate your strong surveillance efforts to fight the pandemic," he posted on his Twitter account.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister World Twitter June Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE plans to conduct more than two million Covid-1 ..

1 hour ago

ACTVET celebrates graduation of 822 applied techno ..

2 hours ago

The ‘Hope Probe’ Team works round-the-clock in ..

2 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches 3D Printing Strategic ..

4 hours ago

US COVID-19 Death Toll Surpasses 130,000 - Johns H ..

6 minutes ago

Two persons electrocuted in Sialkot

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.