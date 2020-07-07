(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :World Health Organization (WHO) Director General Tedros Adhanom Monday acknowledged and appreciated government of Pakistan's strong surveillance efforts led by Prime Minister Imran Khan to curb the coronavirus pandemic in Pakistan.

The WHO chief on his Twitter account referred to his earlier video conferencing with Prime Minister Khan.

He noted with satisfaction that COVID-19 cases in Pakistan have dropped since early June.

"Thank you for a productive call this morning (Pakistan) Prime Minister Imran Khan about the COVID19 situation in Pakistan & globally. WHO is glad to see that cases in (Pakistan) have been in decline since early June & we appreciate your strong surveillance efforts to fight the pandemic," he posted on his Twitter account.