UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Widows Of Police Officials Issued Aid

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 10:38 PM

Widows of police officials issued aid

CPO Cap (retd) Muhammad Suhail Ch on Friday distributed financial assistance cheques worth Rs 530000 among widows of late police officials

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :CPO Cap (retd) Muhammad Suhail Ch on Friday distributed financial assistance cheques worth Rs 530000 among widows of late police officials.

He provided cheque of Rs 369,000 to the widow of Constable Muhammad Ashrad late. Another cheque of Rs 161,159 was provided to the widow of Constable Mujahid Hussain late.

Related Topics

Police

Recent Stories

Netanyahu 'More Optimistic' About Resolving Issach ..

3 minutes ago

Scorecard from India v Australia 2nd one-day inter ..

3 minutes ago

US to Do Utmost to Help Zelenskyy Get Corruption O ..

3 minutes ago

Borrell Says EU Can Send Troops to Libya for Cease ..

3 minutes ago

Kurdish-Led Syrian Forces Refute Claims They Relea ..

9 minutes ago

'Faisalabad expo centre' through public-private pa ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.