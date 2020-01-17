Widows of police officials issued aid

CPO Cap (retd) Muhammad Suhail Ch on Friday distributed financial assistance cheques worth Rs 530000 among widows of late police officials

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :CPO Cap (retd) Muhammad Suhail Ch on Friday distributed financial assistance cheques worth Rs 530000 among widows of late police officials.

He provided cheque of Rs 369,000 to the widow of Constable Muhammad Ashrad late. Another cheque of Rs 161,159 was provided to the widow of Constable Mujahid Hussain late.