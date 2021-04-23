UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wife Of Jailed Hurriyat Leader Ayaz Passes Away In IIOJK

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 11:40 AM

Wife of jailed Hurriyat leader Ayaz passes away in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :A wife of incarcerated All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) leader Ayaz Akbar died in Srinagar after protracted illness.

The deceased, Rafeeqa Begum, was suffering from cancer for the last 8 years. She passed away on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Her Nimaz-e-Janaza was held on Friday at her residence in Maloora HMT area of Srinagar.

Despite Covid-19 restrictions, hundreds of people including liberation leaders Noor Mohammad Kalwal, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo, Mohammad Yasin Butt, Muhammad Ashraf Laya, Syed Zahoor Gilani and Abdul Ghani Butt participated in her Nimaz-e-Janaza.

Ayaz Akbar is facing illegal detention in New Delhi's Tihar Jail since 2018.

The infamous Indian National Investigation Agency (NIA) had arrested Ayaz Akbar and dozens of Hurriyat leaders including Muhammad Yasin Malik, Shabir Ahmad Shah, Masarat Aalam Butt, Aasiya Andrabi, Naheeda Nasreen, Fehmeeda Sofi, Altaf Ahmed Shah, Nayeem Ahmad Khan, Merajuddin Kalwal, Pir Saifulla, Shahid-ul-Islam, Farooq Ahmad Dar, Syed Shahid Yousuf Shah, Syed Shakeel Yousuf Shah and Zahoor Ahmad Watali on fake cases to silence democratic and freedom voice of Kashmiris.

Related Topics

India Hurriyat Conference Jail Died Wife Srinagar New Delhi Shahid Yousuf Shakeel 2018 Cancer Media All From

Recent Stories

PML-N changes media strategy, issues fresh list of ..

17 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 144 more lives in Pakistan during ..

37 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

101,239 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

11 hours ago

Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Communities mo ..

12 hours ago

KIU, Serena Hotel celebrate Earth Day 2021

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.