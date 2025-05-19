Wildfire Erupts In Margalla Hills, Efforts Underway To Contain Blaze
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 19, 2025 | 01:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) A wildfire broke out in the Margalla Hills near Saidpur Dara, Jungle Number 15, and Rumli, prompting an immediate response from the Islamabad Wildlife Management board (IWMB) and the Capital Development Authority (CDA).
Officials confirmed on Monday that teams are on the ground working to extinguish the flames.
According to IWMB spokesperson, Umar Bilal, strong wind pressure is hampering firefighting efforts, making it difficult to control the blaze. However, additional personnel have been deployed to the site to assist in the operation.
Authorities are utilizing all available resources to bring the fire under control as quickly as possible.
The IWMB and CDA teams remain on high alert, with efforts concentrated on preventing the fire from spreading further.
No casualties or property damage have been reported so far. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.
Recent Stories
Charging in 1 Hour, Usage for 2 Days: realme C71 Revolutionises Battery Standard ..
George Washington University student accuses administration of funding Gaza geno ..
Asia Cup 2025 in doubt as India refuses to play over Pakistan’s leadership of ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2025
PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today
PSL 2025 Match 29 Peshawar Zalmi vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who W ..
PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Multan Sultans by two wickets
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 May 2025
Pakistan PM thanks UAE President Sheikh Mohamed for helping defuse tensions with ..
UAE, US Presidents discuss strategic partnership, regional developments
More Stories From Pakistan
-
22 netted over violations6 minutes ago
-
ANF arrests three smugglers with over 516 kg of drugs6 minutes ago
-
Pakistani army shatters Indian nefarious designs in region: AJK President.6 minutes ago
-
Wildfire erupts in Margalla Hills, efforts underway to contain blaze6 minutes ago
-
149 suspects held as Dera police conduct district-wide operation6 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz Sharif arrives Karachi on day long visit16 minutes ago
-
Three siblings die after eating toxic sweets in Nowshera26 minutes ago
-
DEO commends Rescue 1122 Abbottabad’s timely emergency response26 minutes ago
-
Six including women, child killed in family feud firing26 minutes ago
-
2 killed in robbery attempt in Orangi Town, Karachi26 minutes ago
-
Proclaimed offender arrested at Dajal check post36 minutes ago
-
Four held in murder case46 minutes ago