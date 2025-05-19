Open Menu

Wildfire Erupts In Margalla Hills, Efforts Underway To Contain Blaze

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 19, 2025 | 01:40 PM

Wildfire erupts in Margalla Hills, efforts underway to contain blaze

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) A wildfire broke out in the Margalla Hills near Saidpur Dara, Jungle Number 15, and Rumli, prompting an immediate response from the Islamabad Wildlife Management board (IWMB) and the Capital Development Authority (CDA).

Officials confirmed on Monday that teams are on the ground working to extinguish the flames.

According to IWMB spokesperson, Umar Bilal, strong wind pressure is hampering firefighting efforts, making it difficult to control the blaze. However, additional personnel have been deployed to the site to assist in the operation.

Authorities are utilizing all available resources to bring the fire under control as quickly as possible.

The IWMB and CDA teams remain on high alert, with efforts concentrated on preventing the fire from spreading further.

No casualties or property damage have been reported so far. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

Recent Stories

Charging in 1 Hour, Usage for 2 Days: realme C71 R ..

Charging in 1 Hour, Usage for 2 Days: realme C71 Revolutionises Battery Standard ..

8 minutes ago
 George Washington University student accuses admin ..

George Washington University student accuses administration of funding Gaza geno ..

9 minutes ago
 Asia Cup 2025 in doubt as India refuses to play ov ..

Asia Cup 2025 in doubt as India refuses to play over Pakistan’s leadership of ..

29 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2025

5 hours ago
 PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock ho ..

PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today

18 hours ago
PSL 2025 Match 29 Peshawar Zalmi vs. Lahore Qaland ..

PSL 2025 Match 29 Peshawar Zalmi vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who W ..

18 hours ago
 PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Multan Sultans by tw ..

PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Multan Sultans by two wickets

18 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 May 2025

1 day ago
 Pakistan PM thanks UAE President Sheikh Mohamed fo ..

Pakistan PM thanks UAE President Sheikh Mohamed for helping defuse tensions with ..

2 days ago
 UAE, US Presidents discuss strategic partnership, ..

UAE, US Presidents discuss strategic partnership, regional developments

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan