Wildfire erupts in Margalla Hills, efforts underway to contain blaze

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) A wildfire broke out in the Margalla Hills near Saidpur Dara, Jungle Number 15, and Rumli, prompting an immediate response from the Islamabad Wildlife Management board (IWMB) and the Capital Development Authority (CDA).

Officials confirmed on Monday that teams are on the ground working to extinguish the flames.

According to IWMB spokesperson, Umar Bilal, strong wind pressure is hampering firefighting efforts, making it difficult to control the blaze. However, additional personnel have been deployed to the site to assist in the operation.

Authorities are utilizing all available resources to bring the fire under control as quickly as possible.

The IWMB and CDA teams remain on high alert, with efforts concentrated on preventing the fire from spreading further.

No casualties or property damage have been reported so far. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.