Wildlife Department Discovers Two Dead Leopards From Seer Gharbi Forest

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 12, 2024 | 06:10 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) Range Officer Wildlife Department Havelian Fazal Khaliq Monday said two dead leopard were discovered from Seer Gharbi forest

Talking to media the bodies of leopard had been sent for postmortem, and legal action would be pursued based on the report.

Khaliq further informed that the Haripur Wildlife Division retrieved two cubs of Common Leopards from the Haripur wildlife range.

These cubs were currently under the care of the rescue center staff and were reported to be in good health condition, he added.

