Wildlife deptt foils bid to smuggle gecko lizard, arrests 3 poachers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :The Intelligence Wing of Wildlife Department Abbotabad division Monday foiled a bid to smuggle gecko lizards from Torghar district to Taxila and arrested three poachers.

According to details, the raid was conducted over a tip off about smuggling of the rare wild species to down country.

A total of six gecko lizards have been confiscated from poachers will be released in natural habitat at appropriate time.