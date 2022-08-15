UrduPoint.com

Wildlife Deptt Foils Bid To Smuggle Gecko Lizard, Arrests 3 Poachers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 15, 2022 | 08:42 PM

The Intelligence Wing of Wildlife Department Abbotabad division Monday foiled a bid to smuggle gecko lizards from Torghar district to Taxila and arrested three poachers

According to details, the raid was conducted over a tip off about smuggling of the rare wild species to down country.

A total of six gecko lizards have been confiscated from poachers will be released in natural habitat at appropriate time.

