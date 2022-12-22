Winter vacations cancelled in KP : Notification

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :The Elementary and Secondary education on Thursday notified cancellation of winter vacations in summer zone of the province to complete the course work.

It said that the directorate has decided to waive off winter vacations in summer zone till any unusual change in the weather condition because the working day for academic session 2022-23 were not sufficient to complete the course work.

Similarly, it said that the winter vacations in winter zone have also been reduced and schools in these areas would remain closed from January 1, 2023 to February 15, 2023.