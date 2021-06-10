Wireless operators closed for officers working below SSP rank

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman has closed all the wireless operators working with officers below the rank of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman has closed all the wireless operators working with officers below the rank of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP).

According to an official order, issued by the IGP office, the other day, no officer posted/working against the posts below the rank of SSP is entitled/authorised to have a wireless operator.

"Only those police officials will be posted as wireless operators with the entitled/authorised police officers who have never been posted as operators during their entire carrier." "All newly posted wireless operator shall undergo a course of two days to be planned by SSP Logistic, Islamabad," it added.

The DIGs were asked to submit a detailed report with his office regarding closure of wireless operators in Police Line.