With Farooq Qaiser's Death, A Chapter Of Art Closed In Pakistan: President

Sumaira FH 59 seconds ago Fri 14th May 2021 | 11:30 PM

With Farooq Qaiser's death, a chapter of art closed in Pakistan: President

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Friday expressed condolence over the death of renowned writer and artist Farooq Qaiser saying that with his passing, an important chapter of art in Pakistan has been closed.

He said later Farooq Qaiser had rendered invaluable services in the field of art and the conferment of Pride of Performance and Tamgha-e-Imtiaz national awards were in fact a matter of honor for the state.

Through his character Uncle Sargam, late Farooq Qaiser had highlighted various social issues besides achieving distinction in the field of puppetry, the president remarked.

He also prayed for peace of the departed soul and strength to the grieved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

